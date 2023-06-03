Taylor Swift Delivers Pride Month Speech In Support Of LGBTQ+ Community: “This Is A Safe Space For You”

Taylor Swift is touring the U.S. with the Eras Tour and in her latest stop in Chicago delivered a speech in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“They are loving who they want to love, they are identifying how they identify, and allies who get to support them in and celebrate them in that,” the singer-songwriter said. “This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you. And one of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you, and watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, and so thoughtful, and so caring.”

The LGBTQ+ ally kicked off Pride Month with those kind words and acknowledged the legislation spreading across the U.S. targeting the community.

“We can’t talk about Pride without talking about pain,” she continued. “Right now and recently there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ+ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities.”

Swift called for her fans to get involved in elections and research the candidates running for political office.

“We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we’re not doing our research on these elected officials — Are they advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?” she added.

Swift recently announced she is traveling to Latin America with The Eras Tour where she will play in Mexico City, Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Brazilian cities Rio de Jainero and São Paulo.