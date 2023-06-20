You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Taylor Swift Sets 2024 International Dates For Eras Tour

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift at Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan .Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has announced international 2024 dates for her massively successful Eras Tour, with scheduled stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Liverpool, London, Dublin and many more.

See the itinerary below.

Swift and opener Sabrina Carpenter will stage concerts across Asia, Europe and Australia after the U.S. and Latin American legs of the tour, with a two-month break in December 2023 and January 2024.

Kicking off in February with four shows in Tokyo, the Eras Tour will continue on to Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Zürich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Vienna and London.

Swift announced the tour dates on her Instagram page today. “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” Swift wrote. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

In all, 38 dates were confirmed, with more expected to be announced.

