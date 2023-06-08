Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, First Trailer

Paramount+ has unveiled the first trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness and announced Sunday, July 23 as the premiere date for the espionage thriller.

Starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness is inspired by an actual US Military program. It follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat. Special Ops: Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.

Check out the trailer above.