UK TV Host Loses Cool, Has Guest Ejected From Studio For “Threatening Behaviour”

British TikTok prankster Mizzy has had a busy week. He caused a flurry of viewer disapproval with his appearance on the BBC’s flagship late evening current affairs show Newsnight, where he was invited to comment on the behaviour and media profile of influencer Andrew Tate.

This proved to be the calm before the storm. For his appearance on TalkTV at the weekend saw him flung out of the studio by host Andre Walker, after what Walker claimed was “threatening behaviour to another guest.”

Andre Walker clashes with notorious TikTok prankster Mizzy.



"Threatening guests does not happen on my show."@andrejpwalker | @louddanielle pic.twitter.com/f1MuKtc5OW — TalkTV (@TalkTV) June 3, 2023

Walker demanded security remove Mizzy – real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro – from his seat next to political commentator Reem Ibrahim. Ibrahim had asked the 18-year-old, who has built up a huge following on TikTok with his filmed pranks, if he thought his actions could lead to people being injured. When Mizzy failed to respond, and instead looked at her, Walker soon had enough – throwing his papers in the air as he demanded the removal of Mizzy from the studio.

Mizzy turned to Ibrahim and said: “You know I respect you but I’m done here,” as he got up and departed.

“Good riddance to bad rubbish,” added Walker.

“I think the guy’s a complete and total fool and the fact that I attempted to have a sensible interview with an interview like that is disgusting.”

The prankster recently received a two-year criminal behaviour order, including a rule that he may no longer post videos on social media without the proven consent of those featured.

However infuriating his actions may be to some, it’s clear that far more people in the UK now know who Mizzy is than a week ago.