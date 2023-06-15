‘Tacoma FD’ Gets Season 4 Premiere Date, Tony Danza & David Arquette Among Guest Stars; Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: truTV has set a summer premiere for Season 4 of its hit comedy series Tacoma FD. Starring Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the fourth season will premiere Thursday, July 20 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Heffernan’s Fire Chief Terry McConky and Steve Lemme’s Captain Eddie Penisi return to lead their eclectic crew, Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike), and Hassie Harrison (Lucy) through new emergencies, a station renovation, and welcoming a new recruit Mickleberry, played by Chris Avila.

“We’re excited to bring the TFD fans 13 new episodes starting July 20th,” said Lemme.

You can watch the trailer above.

Tacoma FD continues to draw strong ratings. It has ranked as the #2 highest-rated series on truTV each year, with its third season reaching 11.8M in P2+.

The comedy series is set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities, where firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and bizarre emergency calls.

Celebrity guests joining this season include Tony Danza as a guardian angel, David Arquette as Teddy Dickosi, Captain Penisi’s rival for the approval of the Chief, and more including Dexter Loomis, MC Gainey, Timothy Murphy & Amin Joseph.

Returning cast members Joey Pantoliano, Paul Soter, Jim Rash, Jon Rudnitsky, Maria Russell and Jamie Kaler also appear throughout the new season.

Heffernan added “I’ve worked really hard getting into bathing suit shape for the Summer and we look forward to seeing everyone for hot dogs and beers at Lemme’s house.”

Heffernan and Lemme executive produce with David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Inman Young and Savey Cathey from A24 Studios.