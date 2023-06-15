‘Swagger’ Star Isaiah Hill Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of Saturday’s Season 2 premiere for his Apple sports drama series Swagger at the Tribeca Festival, actor Isaiah Hill has taken on new representation, signing with APA in all areas.

In the series created by Reggie Rock Blythewood, which returns to Apple TV+ on June 23rd, Hill plays Jayce Carson, a character loosely inspired by pro basketball player Kevin Durant, which examines his experiences as a young phenom on the AAU circuit before he made it to the NBA.

Durant, Blythewood and Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer are among the show’s exec producers, with O’Shea Jackson Jr., Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera-Torres and Tristan Wilds rounding out its cast.

The breakout star of the series, which premiered in October of 2021, continues to be represented by Artistry Collective and Strategic PR.