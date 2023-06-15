You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Beth Tate To Receive Trailblazer Award At 10th Annual LMGI Awards

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Stepping Down For Family Medical Leave; Kevin Lansberry Interim
Read the full story

‘Swagger’ Star Isaiah Hill Signs With APA

Isaiah Hill, APA's new client
Isaiah Hill John Lamparski/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of Saturday’s Season 2 premiere for his Apple sports drama series Swagger at the Tribeca Festival, actor Isaiah Hill has taken on new representation, signing with APA in all areas.

In the series created by Reggie Rock Blythewood, which returns to Apple TV+ on June 23rd, Hill plays Jayce Carson, a character loosely inspired by pro basketball player Kevin Durant, which examines his experiences as a young phenom on the AAU circuit before he made it to the NBA.

Durant, Blythewood and Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer are among the show’s exec producers, with O’Shea Jackson Jr., Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera-Torres and Tristan Wilds rounding out its cast.

The breakout star of the series, which premiered in October of 2021, continues to be represented by Artistry Collective and Strategic PR.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad