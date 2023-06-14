Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ Adds Suzy Eddie Izzard And Ed Speleers

Suzy Eddie Izzard and Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey) are among the actors who have joined the supporting cast of Midas Man, the feature biopic of Beatles Manager Brian Epstein.

In the pic, Izzard portrays British music promoter Allan Williams, famously known as “The Man Who Gave Away The Beatles,” while Ed Speleers is Tex Ellington, Epstein’s love interest. Other additions include Darci Shaw (The Colour Room), who plays singer Cilla Black, and Milo Parker (Mr. Holmes) is Epstein’s longtime assistant, Alastair Taylor.

Previous cast attached to the project included actors Lukas Gage, Bill Milner, and Rosie Day. We understand the changes were due to scheduling issues because of delays to production following multiple creative changes to the pic. Last week, we reported that UK director Joe Stephenson (Doctor Jekyll) quietly took the reins earlier this year from previous filmmaker Sara Sugarman (Vinyl), who left after what sources described to us as creative differences and scheduling issues. Sugarman herself took over in late 2021 from filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund (Polar) who also left during the shoot after not seeing eye to eye with producers.

The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd stars in the biopic as Epstein. The wider ensemble includes Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, and Jay Leno as Ed Sullivan. Portraying the Fab Four are newcomers Jonah Lees as John Lennon, musician Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace as drummer Ringo Starr.

Pic is being produced by StudioPOW and Trevor Beattie Films. It has been sold to a raft of distributors by Mister Smith Entertainment. The pic is billed as a journey through Epstein’s “monumental role in the cultural revolution and creative explosion of the 1960s, shedding light on his remarkable influence on pop music.”

“To say this has been a labour of love would be an understatement. But Brian himself never stopped believing, that was his superpower,” said producer Trevor Beattie. “And I would never give up on him. Brian spent his short life selflessly turning those he managed into global superstars. Now it’s his turn. Brian Epstein will finally be up where he belongs: a star of the silver screen. And I’d like to think he’d be proud and wowed by Jacob’s astonishing portrayal.”