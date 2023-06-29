‘Surf Girls Hawaii’: Prime Video Reveals Trailer, Premiere Date For Docuseries

Prime Video is about to showcase some cool chicks riding rad barrels.

The streamer has dropped a trailer for Surf Girls Hawaii, a four-part docuseries produced by Hello Sunshine in partnership with Togethxr.

Premiering July 18, Surf Girls Hawaii follows the next generation of Native Hawaiian female surfers as they compete to earn a coveted spot on the professional surfing World Tour. The four-parter offers a behind the scenes look at five young stars – Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope – as they train, navigate family responsibilities, and compete against the highest-ranking surfers in the world to get to the top of the podium.

It’s a coming-of-age story on the ocean, featuring the most beautiful beaches in the world during endless summer.

Surf Girls Hawaii is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Sara Rea of Hello Sunshine; Reni Calister, Jessica Robertson, and Brett Bouttier of Togethxr; Erik Logan and Jed Pearson IV of World Surf League (WSL); and Leslie Garvin, Dara Horenblas, and Monica Medelin. Ramy Romany, Tyler O’Neil, and Tomiko Jones serve as co-executive producers. Molly Micallef serves as producer. Surf Girls Hawaii is produced for Prime Video by Hello Sunshine and Togethxr.