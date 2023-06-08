‘Superman: Legacy’ In-Person Screen Tests On The Horizon As Warner Bros And James Gunn Get Closer To Finding Clark Kent And Lois Lane

EXCLUSIVE: Following months of going through dozens of audition tapes, Warner Bros and DC Films look to be getting closer to finding the stars of their Superman: Legacy movie as a second round of testing looks to be imminent.

Insiders close to the process say the first in-person tests with Warner Bros execs and DC co-heads Peter Safran and James Gunn (who is writing and directing the pic) will take place around Father’s Day weekend or the Monday or Tuesday after with Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney expected to test for Clark Kent aka Superman, and Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Dynevor testing for Lois Lane. Sources added that some of the test deals are still being negotiated and haven’t all closed, but that as of now these are the names expected to participate in the auditions.

Warner Bros had no comment on the second rounds of tests.

Deadline had reported last month these were among the names that had submitted audition tapes and that execs had only just begun watching each tape — especially Gunn, who only recently wrapped his press tour for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn had let it be known he wanted to be thorough and watch each tape, and over that time those names rose to the top as the short list was created.

As for other roles such as the Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen, those decisions will likely happen after decisions are made on Superman and Lois.

More to come.