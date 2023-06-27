‘Superman: Legacy’: James Gunn Taps David Corenswet And Rachel Brosnahan To Play Clark Kent And Lois Lane In DC Studios Film

Following months of audition tapes and in-person screen tests, Warner Bros and DC Studios have their new Clark Kent and Lois Lane. David Corenswet has been set to play Superman while Rachel Brosnahan are on board to play Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

The decision comes after the two were among the few selected to test in front of DC co-chairs Peter Safran and Gunn (who is directing) in full costume and makeup for the parts.

The tests took place over two days with the men; one of the days saw the three actors in full Superman attire. Sources close to the situation said that each actor had closed test deals that would expire after two business weeks, so clearly all parties wanted this sorted out before a potential SAG-AFTRA strike, which could go into effect at midnight June 30.

Warner Bros has yet to say whether it will be attending next month’s Comic-Con in San Diego, so there is still a chance the two could be introduced at the studio’s Hall H panel. That said, if there is a SAG-AFTRA strike, Corenswet and Brosnahan could not attend as strike guidelines state no actors can promote any projects during a strike.

The Superman: Legacy casting process has gone on for months, with Safran and Gunn wanting a thorough search to find the new leads for this new franchise. With the two roles now locked up, Gunn will now look to fill the shoes of Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor as well as other supporting characters like Kent’s friend Jimmy Olsen.

Gunn (the Guardian of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad, the original Max series Peacemaker) is directing from his screenplay based on the DC characters. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is being produced by Safran (Aquaman, the upcoming Aquaman 2, The Conjuring franchise).

Superman: Legacy has been set for a worldwide release on July 11, 2025.

The project was announced earlier this year when Gunn and Safran laid out their plan for the first phase of this revamped slate and Superman: Legacy was front and center as the project that would help launch this strategy. That presentation also included plans for a new Batman pic, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which recently tapped Andy Muschietti to direct; and The Authority.

For Corenswet, the film will mark his first major leading role in a major studio film having previously appeared in projects like Pearl, The Politician and We Own This City. From the start, his name has floated to the top and, following that final audition, sealed the deal on the biggest role of his career so far.

Brosnahan is coming off the final season of her career-making role in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which has earned a number of accolades including an Emmy win. She also has been at the top of the list of woman to play Lois Lane following what many have described as the best audition of the process.

Corenswet is repped by CAA, Untitled and Jackoway Tyerman. Brosnahan is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.