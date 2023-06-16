‘Superman & Lois’: Wolé Parks Reacts To His Season 4 Ouster From The CW Series

Original Superman & Lois cast member Wolé Parks is reacting to his dismissal from the upcoming fourth season of the CW series amid budget cuts. In an early Thursday morning Instagram story, Parks, who portrays Superman’s ally John Henry Irons on the show, penned the caption “Looking for work” with a photo of himself alongside a plush teddy bear below a neon bar sign, per our sister site TVLine.

The CW renewed the series this week for a 10-episode Season 4.

Parks is among seven series regulars dismissed from the upcoming season, including Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck and Sofia Hasmik. Of those seven, Walsh, Chriqui, Valdez and Navarrette had been on the show from the start. The hope is for the seven to guest star/recur next season, reprising their roles, subject to interest on their part and availability.

As Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva reported Superman & Lois, a strong linear and digital ratings performer, is more is expensive than other CW homegrown dramas due to extensive special effects. In addition to trimming the cast, the series likely would lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama going forward while still honoring its superhero roots. The series was renewed for a 10-episode fourth season, down from its previous 13-episode order.

Created by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing and based on the DC Comics characters, the series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the famous duo.

Returning for Season 4 are Hoechlin and Tulloch and fellow series regulars Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin as their children. Michael Cudlitz who recurs as Lex Luthor, also is returning as a series regular in the new season, sources tell Deadline.

