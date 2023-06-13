‘Superman & Lois’ Renewed For 10-Episode Season 4 At The CW

The CW has renewed Superman and Lois for a 10-episode fourth season, following months of negotiations. It will be the last remaining DC series on the network next season.

Superman & Lois, which was part of the CW’s Arrowverse, was one of three shows on the network — all from Warner Bros. Television and studio-based Berlanti Productions — which were awaiting renewal decisions, alongside All American: Homecoming and Gotham Knights.

As reported by Deadline earlier this evening and later confirmed by the CW, Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming are getting picked up for next season alongside previously renewed tentpoles All American and Walker. Freshman series Gotham Knights has been canceled.

RELATED: ‘Superman & Lois’ & ‘All American: Homecoming’ Eye CW Renewals With Cast Reductions Expected Amid Budget Cuts

To make the dual deals possible there will be budget cuts that include reducing the number of series regular cast members. Superman & Lois has 12 series regulars, Deadline hears the leads are not expected to be affected but supporting cast members will likely be. (Speeding up the decision is the fact that cast options are set to expire this week.)

Additionally, the CW is likely to share some library streaming rights to Superman & Lois, which is now available on Max.

RELATED: ‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed For Season 3 By CW

“We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, in a statement. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

RELATED: ‘Gotham Knights’ Canceled By CW After One Season

Superman & Lois has been on par with All American and Walker. But, with its superhero nature, it also is more expensive due to extensive special effects. In addition to trimming the cast, the series likely would lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama going forward while still honoring its superhero roots. The size of its order, 10 episodes vs. 13 for the other legacy CW series, also reflects its higher cost.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Created by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing and based on the DC Comics characters, the series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the famous duo.