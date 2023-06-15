‘Superman & Lois’: Dylan Walsh & Emmanuelle Chriqui Among 7 Cast Members Not Returning, Michael Cudlitz Promoted To Regular For Season 4

The CW’s Superman & Lois has set the returning cast for the recently picked up 10-episode fourth season, with four of the 12 Season 3 series regulars coming back amid budget cuts. Departing as series regulars are Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck and Sofia Hasmik, Deadline has learned. Five of them had been on the show from the start, Walsh, Chriqui, Valdez, Parks and Navarrette.

The hope is for the septet to guest star/recur next season, reprising their roles, subject to interest on their part and availability.

SUPERMAN AND LOIS, (aka SUPERMAN & LOIS), from left: Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman

Returning for Season 4 are Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the title characters, fellow series regulars Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin as their children as well as Michael Cudlitz who plays Lex Luthor, sources tell Deadline. Introduced this season as a guest star, the Southland alum is being promoted to a series regular for Season 4. (Chad L. Coleman had a season-long S3 series regular arc). Warner Bros. Television, which produces Superman & Lois with studio-based Berlanti Productions, declined comment.

As Deadline reported, the renewals of Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming came with significant budget cuts that included reducing the number of series-regular cast members. For Superman & Lois, the process has been completed. For sophomore All American: Homecoming, it is still ongoing.

A strong linear and digital ratings performer, Superman & Lois is more expensive than other CW homegrown dramas due to extensive special effects. In addition to trimming the cast, the series likely would lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama going forward while still honoring its superhero roots. Additionally, unlike other renewed legacy CW scripted series which received 13-episode pickups, Superman & Lois got a 10-episode Season 4 order, likely tied to its higher cost.

Cast reductions have become the norm amid industrywide belt-tightening and declining linear ratings. As Deadline reported recently, WBTV only picked up Bob ❤️ Abishola leads Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku as series regulars for next season after the license fee of the CBS comedy series was cut; the rest of the actors were offered to continue as recurring. Most of the actors on Wolf Entertainment NBC drama series are getting their episodic guarantees reduced for next season. And CBS renewed veteran drama Blue Bloods for a 14th season after the cast agreed to a 25% pay cut.

On Superman & Lois, Walsh portrays General Sam Lane. Chriqui plays Lana Lane Cushing. Valdez plays Kyle Cushing. Parks portrays John Henry Irons/Captain Luthor. Navarrette plays the role of Sarah Cushing. Hasmik joined the series at the beginning of Season 2 in the role of Chrissy Beppo. Buck, who plays Natalie Irons, came on board in Season 1 as a recurring, appearing in 2 episodes, and was promoted to series regular for Seasons 2 and 3.

