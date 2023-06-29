Supercar Blondie Firm Signs Former Ladstudios Boss Alex Morris

EXCLUSIVE: Former Ladstudios boss Alex Morris has been signed to lead the expansion of digital talent network and Supercar Blondie firm SB Media Group.

Initially established by Australian supercar content creator Alex Hirschi, known online as Supercar Blondie, SB has grown into a digital media network with talent roster and portfolio of channels and shows across YouTube and social media platforms.

Morris becomes Chief Creative Officer and will spearhead expansion of the company that is based in Dubai and Boston with a car design studio in Prague and a newly established London office. James Wigley, a former Jungle Creations exec, has also joined the outfit as Chief Revenue Officer. The pair will be based in London and report to SB CEO & Co-Founder Nik Hirschi.

Morris joined Ladbible production arm Ladstudios in 2021, tasked with building commercial and creative opportunities across video IP, channels, show brands and branded entertainment. He departed in late 2022.

“This company is at the forefront of the creator economy and I’m hugely excited to be joining as we scale to the next level, building new brands and creator talent and synergistic new businesses that leverage our huge engaged audience and brand strength” said Morris.