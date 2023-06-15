Sundance London Reveals Industry Lineup Including Talks With A24 Execs And LFF Head Kristy Matheson

The 10th Sundance Film Festival: London runs July 6-9 and will feature an industry section with keynote sessions led by A24 Execs Harpa Manku and Tom Lazenby and new London Film Festival head Kristy Matheson.

The trio will all headline events during the festival alongside producers Tristan Goligher and Mary Burke; casting agent Heather Basten; composer Nainita Desai; Elysian CEO Danny Perkins; and Black Bear International’s Luane Gauer.

Filmmakers Alice Lowe, Zeina Durra, Gurinder Chadha, and Marianna Palka will also headline sessions. The festival has also added three panel events to the schedule, with speakers including Past Lives director Celine Song, Girl filmmaker Adura Onashile, Polite Society’s Nida Manzoor, and Molly Manning Walker, writer-director of the buzzy Cannes pic How to Have Sex. Ira Sachs, Gregg Araki, Ita O’Brien, intimacy coordinator and founder of Intimacy on Set, and Lío Mehiel, will shepherd a separate panel, while Anthony Bregman will host an industry keynote.

On the festival side, Sundance said today that it will host a special “homecoming” screening of Searchlight’s Rye Lane. The pic was shot in Peckham, South London, and debuted at Sundance earlier this year. First-time feature filmmaker Raine Allen-Miller directed the pic from a screenplay by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. The one-off screening will be followed by a talk with the film’s creators, including producer Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, composer Kwes, cinematographer Olan Collardy, costume designer Cynthia Lawernce John and hair and makeup artist Bianca Simone Scott.

Discussing the lineup, Wendy Mitchell, Sundance London Festival Producer, said: “We were so proud of the inaugural industry programme we offered in 2022, and we got such great feedback from both industry experts and emerging talents. This year we’re back with even more talks, even more speakers and deeper opportunities for networking and making lasting connections.”