Sundance Institute Layoffs Hit 6% Of Workforce Across Departments

Sundance Institute has laid off nearly a dozen staffers across its departments, representing about 6% of its 180-strong workforce, Deadline has confirmed. The cuts are part of a three- to five-year strategic plan to strengthen the organization amid a challenging economic landscape.

Founded by Robert Redford in 1981, the nonprofit institute runs the annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City — which will run January 19-28 next year — along with labs, fellowships and mentorships that support more than 1,000 artists each year. It also hosts many public programs in the U.S. and around the world.

The Sundance film fest returned to an in-person event in 2023 after two years away from Park City, bringing deals, cash and some hope to a thawing post-Covid market.

