Sundance Institute Lands $4M Endowment Gift From Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria In Support Of Opportunities For Indigenous California Talent

The Sundance Institute revealed on Wednesday that it has received the largest endowment gift in its history, a $4M endowment in support of the the Institute’s Indigenous Program from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, which will provide new support for artists from California-based tribes, both federally and non-federally recognized.

Facilitated by FIGR Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris, who participated in Sundance Institute’s Screenwriters Lab in 1992, the gift will allow the Sundance Institute to expand the offerings already available to artists through the Indigenous Program, an integral component of the Institute’s work that officially began in 1994 and has been woven into the organization’s values since its inception in 1981, when Native American filmmakers were invited by founder Robert Redford to participate in the originating meetings of the Sundance Institute and its first filmmaking lab.

The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria | Sundance Institute Endowment will, in the immediate future, lead to the creation of a new fellowship for emerging and mid-career Indigenous artists, affiliated with a tribe within the state of California, who have projects in development or production. Through it, they’ll receive a $25,000 grant, as well as yearlong creative mentorship from Indigenous Program staff, access to creative and professional development opportunities, and support to attend the Sundance Film Festival. The gift will also support the creation of scholarships with the Sundance Institute’s digital learning space, Sundance Collab. Applications are open now through August 28th for the first round of fellowships and scholarships to be distributed in 2024.

“As a nonprofit, the Institute is so grateful to Greg Sarris and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria on this incredibly generous gift that will ensure we are able to continue meaningfully supporting the development of the careers of Indigenous storytellers from tribes throughout the state of California,” said the Sundance Institute’s CEO, Joana Vicente. “It means a lot to us that so many Native talents will be provided a space to learn, connect, and create thanks to this substantial support, and we’re especially appreciative of Greg for giving back to the Sundance family he has belonged to for decades.”

Noted Adam Piron, who serves as Director of the Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program, “So much of cinema’s history and the establishment of the American film industry has been created within California, but very rarely has it ever included the people on whose very land sustained it. That’s why it’s so heartening to think of all the artists that will benefit from this generous gift. The ripple effect of the opportunities created through this endowment will be significant. Our program is dedicated to empowering a broad range of Indigenous voices, and we’re so excited to be able to expand our mission, specifically to California Indigenous tribes, with the addition of the fellowship and Collab scholarships.”

Added Tribal Chairman Sarris, “When I was a part of the Screenwriter’s Lab at Sundance in 1992, I witnessed firsthand the incredible support that the Institute provides to all artists, but Indigenous talent specifically. We are excited to see the creative breakthroughs from future fellows and scholarship recipients. Supporting and nurturing these artists will open up pathways to success for the entire California Indigenous creative community and enable us to tell our stories.”

Notable Indigenous creatives supported by the Sundance Institute over the years include Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Sky Hopinka, Blackhorse Lowe, Fox Maxy, Caroline Monnet, Shaandiin Tome, Erica Tremblay and Taika Waititi, to name just a few. Find out more about the Institute’s Graton Fellowship by clicking here.