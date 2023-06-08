‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Renewed For Season 2 At The CW & CTV

Sullivan’s Crossing is one of The CW’s new Canadian imports for its fall schedule.

The series, which stars Chad Michael Murray, has already been renewed for a second season by Canadian broadcaster CTV and The CW.

It comes after The CW picked up the first season in April with plans to launch it at 8pm on Wednesdays on its fall schedule and will also air season two.

The series became the highest-rated Canadian drama launch in over two years on CTV. Production on season two will start later this year in Nova Scotia.

The series stars Batwoman’s Morgan Kohan as a star neurosurgeon who appears to have it all until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. She leaves Boston to return to her home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a remote campground by her estranged father Sully, played by Gilmore Girls Scott Patterson. There, she meets a newcomer named Cal Jones (Murray).

Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Lindura, Amalia Williamson, Reid Price, Allan Hawco, Lynda Boyd, Peter Outerbridge and Lauren Hammersley also star.

The drama comes from Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, the team behind Netflix’s Virgin River. Roth serves as showrunner and exec produces with Perry. It is produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV with Fremantle as global distributor. Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin exec produce for Fremantle.

Roth said, “I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive team of executives and talented actors to help me accomplish my goal of creating a hit show, shot and set in Canada.”

Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network added, “We can’t wait to bring Sullivan’s Crossing to our viewers this fall, and we are so confident that audiences are going to fall in love with it that we have committed early to a second season. As partners for season two, we cannot wait to work alongside this talented cast and excellent creative team to deliver another emotionally captivating season. Audiences can give their hearts to this show knowing that it is coming back for much, much more.”