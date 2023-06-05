You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Heather Graham Horror Thriller ‘Suitable Flesh’ Based On Lovecraft Story Acquired By RLJE Films & Shudder Ahead Of Tribeca Bow

Heather Graham in 'Suitable Flesh' movie set for release by RLJE Films and Shudder
Heather Graham in 'Suitable Flesh' RLJE Films/Shudder

EXCLUSIVERLJE Films and Shudder have picked up worldwide rights to the erotic horror thriller Suitable Flesh, starring Heather Graham (Boogie Nights), ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. Pic will hit theaters, VOD and digital later this year, with its streaming debut on Shudder to follow.

Based on the short story “The Thing on the Doorstep” by H.P. Lovecraft, Suitable Flesh follows psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby (Graham), who becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But her desire to help leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate.

Adapted for the screen by Dennis Paoli (Re-Animator) and directed by Joe Lynch (Mayhem), the film also stars Judah Lewis (The Babysitter), Barbara Crampton (Jakob’s Wife), Bruce Davison (X-Men franchise) and Johnathon Schaech (The Doom Generation). Pic was developed and packaged by Alliance Media Partners, which produced in association with Eyevox Entertainment. Producers included Crampton, Bob Portal (Jakob’s Wife), Inderpal Singh (The Hoarder) and Joe Wicker (Glorious). Exec producers included Lynch, Rick Moore (From Black), Brian Yuzna (Re-Animator), James Norrie (Murder at Yellowstone City), Nina Kolokouri (The Reef: Stalked) and Rick Moore (From Black).

“The cast of Suitable Flesh led by Heather Graham brings layered, complex performances to this new take on Lovecraft,” said RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer, Mark Ward. “We are thrilled to premiere this film at Tribeca especially with longtime collaborators, actor/producer Barbara Crampton and director Joe Lynch.”

Suitable Flesh‘s first Tribeca screening is taking place at the SVA Theatre at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11th. Ward negotiated the film’s deal with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri on behalf of AMP.

