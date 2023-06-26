‘Succession’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Top 2023 Dorian TV Awards Winners List

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has named the winners of its 15th Dorian TV Awards with the final season of HBO’s Succession and ABC’s Abbott Elementary taking top drama and comedy honors, respectively. Succession star Sarah Snook also took the best drama performance trophy, while Max’s showbiz satire The Other Two was named Best LGBTQ TV Show.

Somebody Somewhere‘s Bridget Everett won best comedy lead, Jennifer Coolidge took best supporting drama performance for her fateful turn in The White Lotus, in addition to being named a Comedy TV Icon, and Ayo Edebiri of FX on Hulu’s hit sandwich shop comedy The Bear won Best Supporting TV Performance – Comedy. Ariana DeBose nabbed the Best TV Musical Performance trophy for her rap tribute to Angela Bassett and other nominees at the BAFTA Film Awards last March.

Other winners included Amazon Freevee’s prank show Jury Duty as Best Reality Show. HBO comedies Somebody, Somewhere and Los Espookys ttook the Unsung TV Show and Non-English Language Show, respectively. Director Andrew Ahn’s Searchlight Pictures title Fire Island, a queer spin on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice released on Hulu, scored Best TV Movie or Miniseries.

Elliot Page, whose superhero character Viktor Hargreeves came out as trans in the most recent installment of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, joins the ranks of Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Jerrod Carmichael as an LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer. The award is given to entertainment figures who create “art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.”

Here’s the full list of winners in bold, along with the nominees:

BEST TV DRAMA

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Last of Us (HBO)

⭐ Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)



BEST TV COMEDY

⭐ Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)



BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

A League of Their Own (Amazon)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

⭐ The Other Two (HBO Max)



BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

⭐ Fire Island (Hulu)

Rye Lane (Hulu)



BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

⭐ Somebody Somewhere (HBO)



BEST NON-ENGLISH SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

⭐ Los Espookys (HBO)

Smiley (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

⭐ Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)



BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO)

⭐ Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)



BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

⭐ Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)



BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

⭐ Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Kaala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu,” 95th Academy Awards (ABC)

⭐ Ariana DeBose, “Angela Bassett Did the Thing (Opening Number),” BAFTA Film Awards (Britbox)

Bridgett Everett, “Gloria,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Jane Krakowski, “Bells and Whistles,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Nick Offerman, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us (HBO)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

⭐ Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Generation Drag (Discovery+)

Mama’s Boy (HBO)

⭐ Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

⭐ ZIWE (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

⭐ Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (Fox)

BEST REALITY SHOW

⭐ Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)



MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Andor (Disney+)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

⭐ The Last of Us (HBO)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)

The White Lotus (HBO)



CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

⭐ Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Wednesday (Netflix)



WILDE WIT AWARD

—To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Lizzo

⭐ Wanda Sykes

Bowen Yang



GALECA TV Icon Award

—To a uniquely talented star we adore⭐ Jennifer Coolidge



GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award

—For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

⭐ Elliot Page