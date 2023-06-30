Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast Week 9: As Actor Contract Ends, Hollywood’s Teamsters Leader Drives Toward Solidarity

Deadline’s Strike Talk podcast is now in its ninth week, coming at a critical day with the expiration of the SAG-AFTRA contract. Deadline has revealed a high likelihood that the union agrees to kick the can down the road and beyond the holidays, but the tension is growing after more than 1000 major actors signed a solidarity letter that they are serious and will go on strike. That development would put every part of Hollywood in a deep sleep, because there will be no one to make projects, or promote the ones that are done. The Emmys also are threatened.

This week on Strike Talk, host Billy Ray holds court with Lindsay Dougherty, leader of the Hollywood Teamsters. This after Ray explores union sensibilities going back to ancient Egypt, ancient Rome, and the ancient connection between writers, truck drivers and laborers the world over.