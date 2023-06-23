Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast Week 8: WGA Negotiating Committee Scribes Show Resolve After 50-Day Mark

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Deadline’s Strike Talk podcast is now at Week 8, as we complete a stretch in which the standoff between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers passed the 50-day mark, halfway to the 100-day dispute that decimated Hollywood in 2007 and the 253-day dispute of 1988.

This week, host Billy Ray holds court with The Black List principal and former studio exec Franklin Leonard and three members of the current WGA Negotiating Committee in Yahlin Chang, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and John August. There is no wavering in their resolve to make a strong deal but also give writers a chance to continue a healthy creative ecosystem by addressing AI, mini-rooms and minimums.

They reveal some compelling information. Ray laments that when he was a member of the negotiating committee how disappointed he and his cohorts were to learn that 33% of membership was making the minimum; that figure is now 50%, he said. They also continue to wonder why disruptive companies like Netflix won’t discuss cutting the writers in for part of the extra revenue it is reaping after veering into a more traditional lane when it began selling advertising to boost its revenues.

August makes the point that although surpassing 50 days is unnerving, it has become commonplace for writers once accustomed to working year-round now finding themselves going more than 50 days between jobs.

