You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cynthia Weil Dies: ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,’ ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place’ & ‘On Broadway’ Co-Writer Was 82

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline's Strike Talk Podcast With Billy Ray & Todd Garner, Week 5: Julie Lynn & Bonnie Curtis
Read the full story

Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast With Billy Ray & Todd Garner, Week 5: Julie Lynn & Bonnie Curtis

Strike Talk Podcast with Billy Ray and Todd Garner Story Arc
'Strike Talk' Deadline

Billy Ray and Todd Garner are back for Week 5 of the WGA standoff on Deadline’s Strike Talk podcast. Click below to listen.

This week, Strike Talk looks at the role of independent producers. While often characterized as being pitted against writers by the companies, they are actually natural allies to the writers. The adage is it starts on the page, but often producers are the catalysts for getting projects hatched. Most only get paid when films and series commence to production. They are also the first ones to take haircuts when financiers decide budgets have to be shaved. Unlike writers, independent producers have no collective bargaining entity fighting for minimums and backends for them.

Related Story

NY Legislators Hint Future Of Tax Incentives May Depend On Fair Deal To End Strike, Call On AMPTP To Return To Bargaining Table With WGA

Joining in the discussion about the producer plight, and whether they should come under the same guild as writers and other creatives for more might at the bargaining table, are Mockingbird Pictures principals Julie Lynn and Bonnie Curtis. They have long lists of producing credits and enough existential scars from the development and production process to bear witness to how producers ought to be factored in as the business centers itself in the streaming age, where protection of the storytelling ecosystem should be factored heavily.

RELATED: Check Out The First Four Editions Of Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast Here

If you have questions or ideas for topics and guests to be featured on the podcast, you can email them to striketalk@deadline.com.

Must Read Stories

More from this Story Arc

Writers Guild Strike

View All Story Arc

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad