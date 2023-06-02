Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast With Billy Ray & Todd Garner, Week 5: Julie Lynn & Bonnie Curtis

Billy Ray and Todd Garner are back for Week 5 of the WGA standoff on Deadline’s Strike Talk podcast. Click below to listen.

This week, Strike Talk looks at the role of independent producers. While often characterized as being pitted against writers by the companies, they are actually natural allies to the writers. The adage is it starts on the page, but often producers are the catalysts for getting projects hatched. Most only get paid when films and series commence to production. They are also the first ones to take haircuts when financiers decide budgets have to be shaved. Unlike writers, independent producers have no collective bargaining entity fighting for minimums and backends for them.

Related Story NY Legislators Hint Future Of Tax Incentives May Depend On Fair Deal To End Strike, Call On AMPTP To Return To Bargaining Table With WGA

Joining in the discussion about the producer plight, and whether they should come under the same guild as writers and other creatives for more might at the bargaining table, are Mockingbird Pictures principals Julie Lynn and Bonnie Curtis. They have long lists of producing credits and enough existential scars from the development and production process to bear witness to how producers ought to be factored in as the business centers itself in the streaming age, where protection of the storytelling ecosystem should be factored heavily.

RELATED: Check Out The First Four Editions Of Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast Here

If you have questions or ideas for topics and guests to be featured on the podcast, you can email them to striketalk@deadline.com.