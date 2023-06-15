‘Walhburgers’ Maker 44 Blue Flies Channel 4 Format ‘Strangers On A Plane’ Into U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: British format Strangers on a Plane is jetting into the U.S.

44 Blue Productions has signed an option deal with UK indie Strawberry Blond TV to rework the show for the American market.

Peter Chernin’s North Road Company, which owns 44 Blue, will be shopping the format to networks and streamers after striking a deal last month with Isabella Zoltowski, International and Commercial Consultant at Strawberry Blond.

In the UK, Channel 4 ran Strangers on a Plane in a 5.30pm access primetime slot in April, since when it has been optioned into several European territories and in New Zealand.

The show takes five competitors to a popular holiday destination where they battle it out to see whose trip is best. Each day one takes control for 24 hours in a bid to prove they’re the host with the most. Although they have the same budget, they all have unique plans — so one person’s idea of holiday heaven could be another’s holiday hell.

Steve Wynne, CEO of Strawberry Blond, said: “It’s genuinely exciting that our American cousins will be competing to see who can vacay away best. SOAP is in brilliant hands with 44 Blue, who are experts at making award-winning and brilliant series.”

Co-founder and CEO of 44 Blue Productions, Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch added: “We are delighted to partner with Strawberry Blond TV on this aspirational format. At a time when there is real lust for travel, this show offers viewers great escapism, entertaining game play and authentic humor – with a chance to win their own fantasy vacation.”