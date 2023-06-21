‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Feels “Mixed” About Robin Having A Girlfriend In Final Season

Maye Hawke is opening up about Robin Buckley’s love life in the final season of Stranger Things. The star says she’s “mixed” about her character having an on-screen girlfriend for Season 5.

Robin ended up in Season 4 making PB&J sandwiches with her crush Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) helping out displaced Hawkins residents following the disaster caused by Vecna.

“It’s both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence,” Hawke told Yahoo! Entertainment in an interview recently.

Related Story Ryan Murphy Leaving Netflix, In Talks To Return To Disney

However, the reason Hawke feels mixed about Robin being featured with a girlfriend is that that would take away from her on-screen scenes with Steve (Joe Keery).

“That friendship with Steve is so special,” Hawke added. “And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they’re really important and they deserve their airtime.”

Production for Stranger Things Season 5 has been delayed due to the writers strike.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike,” the Duffers shared on Twitter. “We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.”

Last year, Hawke had expressed what she would like for her character in the final season of the show hoping for a “hero’s moment.”

“I would love to die and get my hero’s moment,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”