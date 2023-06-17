‘Stranger Things’ Adds Linda Hamilton For Final Season — Tudum

Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things for the fifth and final season.

Netflix announced Hamilton’s casting during the streamer’s fan event in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday. No details have been revealed regarding Hamilton’s role.

Hamilton is best known as Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise, most recently starring in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate. She was nominated for both an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for her work in the CBS series Beauty and the Beast and received her third Golden Globe nomination for her performance in USA Network’s A Mother’s Prayer. Hamilton is repped by Innovative Artists.

It’s unclear when Stranger Things 5 will debut on Netflix, given that production was pushed due to the ongoing writers strike. All the scripts have been written, but with the Aug. 2 production start date scrapped, there is no news on when cameras will begin rolling.

Back in November, the Duffer Brothers teased that the first episode of Stranger Things 5 will be titled “The Crawl.”

Season 4 ended with the Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the ragtag crew from Hawkins, Indiana, defeated by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The gateway to the Upside Down has been opened, and now its monsters are free to roam the real world.

In a note for Deadline’s It Starts On The Page series, the Duffer Brothers wrote that they “wanted an Empire Strikes Back style ending” for the penultimate season.

“The bad guy wins. Friends (heroes) die, or are badly wounded,” the added. “We felt this led to some incredibly devastating performances from our cast, as they come face to face with death and loss, a feeling which will cast a dark cloud over the final season.”