Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese & Paul Thomas Anderson Set Emergency Meeting With Warner CEO David Zaslav Over Future Of Turner Classic Movies – Report

Filmmaking titans Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson will convene with Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav today for an “emergency call” concerning the future of Turner Classic Movies following a recently announced set of layoffs at the beloved pay-TV network, according to a report from Deadline’s sister site Indiewire.

Among the execs laid off at TCM, as we reported earlier in the week, were EVP and General Manager Pola Changnon, SVP of Programming and Content Strategy Charles Tabesh, VP of Brand Creative and Marketing Dexter Fedor, VP of Enterprises and Strategic Partnerships Genevieve McGillicuddy, and VP of Studio Production Anne Wilson.

The layoffs have spurred speculation that Turner Classic Movies’ future may now be short-lived. Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson come to the call as three of the most prominent advocates in the industry for film preservation, and as creatives convinced of the significance of TCM in connecting film lovers to the history of the medium. Of note is the fact that both Spielberg and Anderson are on the board of The Film Foundation, the film restoration and preservation organization founded by Scorsese.

“It gives me something to turn to, to bounce off of, to rest in, to reinvigorate my thinking — just glancing at some image or combination of images at a certain moment,” Scorsese once told the LA Times, describing his tendency to keep TCM on while at work in post. “It’s more like a presence in the room, a reminder of film history as a living, ongoing entity.”

Ironically, Zaslav himself has spoken out not all that long ago about the importance of TCM two our culture, having joined Spielberg, Anderson and others on stage at the 14th TCM Classic Film Festival in April just a day after touting details concerning the launch of the streaming service Max, a rebranding of HBO Max pulling in to the fold content from Discovery+. “I’m a fan just like you. If I wasn’t here, I would be sitting with you,” he told a packed house on opening night. “I watch Turner Classic Movies all the time. It’s the history of our country, the motion pictures.”