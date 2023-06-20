Steven Spielberg Animation Collection, Blacklisted Writer’s Oscar Statuette, ‘Everything Everywhere’ Costumes Part Of New Donations To Motion Picture Academy

A rare and extensive animation collection from Steven Spielberg, Shirley Kurata’s Oscar-nominated costumes from 2022 Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, a blacklisted writer’s original Oscar statuette from 1958’s The Defiant Ones and the more than 700-film collection of legendary film scholar and Honorary Oscar recipient Kevin Brownlow are just a few of the latest donations to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ vast collections housed at the Margaret Herrick Library on Beverly Hills, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and the Academy Film Archive. These items and many more just add to the eye-popping collected works for AMPAS, the largest film-related collection in the world (next to my garage – NOT).

The Steven Spielberg Animation Collection, which includes more an 150 pieces of original animation art from 1932-52 is such a prize that the Academy is renaming its Herrick Library’s Graphic Arts department — which also includes posters, production art, costume designs, etc. — after Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw. A former Academy Governor of the Academy, Spielberg has been very generous in the past, even to the point of buying a prized Oscar statuette at auction and then gifting it back to AMPAS.

A ‘Snow White’ cel from the Steven Spielberg Animation Collection

Personal collections of producer Gale Anne Hurd, the late Harold Ramis, director Delmer Daves, actress Marsha Hunt (who died last year at 104) are among others being donated to the Academy.

“We are thrilled and honored to expand the Academy’s collection with these exceptional pieces,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer. “To be housed at our archive, library and museum, these vital components of the filmmaking process highlight the collaborative disciplines that develop and produce the movies we love. They also demonstrate the Academy’s unique capacity to preserve the full range of film history formats. We are incredibly grateful to our donors for their remarkable gifts to the Academy and for their commitment to illuminating our film history.”

Added Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: “These new additions to our collections represent the diverse array of films and filmmakers we are focused on collecting. They support our goal to expose our audiences – from scholars and students to filmmakers and film lovers – to materials that spark joy, inspiration and exemplify the rich history of the cinema. We are excited that these iconic collections will be available for future research and public engagement.”

Poster for Silent Film Classic ‘The Shiek’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been collecting and preserving film and film-related material since 1927, and its unparalleled permanent collection contains more than 13 million photographs, 8.3 million clippings, 95,000 screenplays, 73,500 posters, 145,000 production and costume design drawings, 45,000 sound recordings, 39,000 books, 1,900 special collections, 242,000 film and video assets, and 8,000 props, process, and production items representing motion picture technology, costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, visual effects, promotional materials and more.

Here is a detailed list of the newly donated items:

COSTUMES

Quilted vest, floral blouse and pants ensemble worn by Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang; striped shirt, pants and sneakers worn by Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang; turtleneck, pants and vest ensemble worn by Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre; Jumbled Jobu costume worn by Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Costume worn by actor Gina Lollobrigida as Lina Cavalieri in Beautiful but Dangerous (1955); Gift of Gina Lollobrigida, Tiziana Rocca and Costumi d’Arte-Peruzzi

Coat hat, blouse and pants worn by Oscar-winning actor Regina King as Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk (2018); Gift of Annapurna Pictures

Suit worn by actor LaKeith Stanfield as Cassius Green in Sorry to Bother You (2018); Gift of Annapurna Pictures

Costumes worn by Christian Bale and Amy Adams as Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney in Vice (2018); Gift of Annapurna Pictures

Costume worn by Eminem as Jimmy in 8 Mile (2002)

Blue velvet suit worn by Mike Myers as Austin Powers in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Pinstripe suit worn by Raul Julia as Gomez Addams in Addams Family Values (1993)



PRODUCTION OBJECTS



Adelina Fortnight, Lionel Frost and Mr. Link puppets from Missing Link (2019); Gift of LAIKA

Jessie maquette from Toy Story 2 (1999); Gift of Ash Brannon

Matte painting from Cliffhanger (1993); Gift of Michele Moen

A prosthesis from Red Rocket (2021); Gift of Sean Baker



TECHNOLOGY

Clapboards from The Omen (1976), Thelma & Louise (1991) and Sleepy Hollow (1999) Typewriter used by Frank Pierson to write Cat Ballou (1965) and Cool Hand Luke (1967); Gift of Michael Pierson and Eve Pierson



AWARDS

Oscar statuette presented to blacklisted screenwriter Nedrick Young under the pseudonym Nathan E. Douglas for Writing (Story and Screenplay written directly for the screen) for The Defiant Ones (1958); Gift of families of Ned, Paul and David Young



GRAPHIC ARTS

Conceptual drawing for E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982), illustrated by Academy Award-winning special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi

Dwight Manley collection of silent film materials: More than 600 silent era movie posters, including an alternative poster for The Sheik (1921), illustrated by F.P. Fragasso; Gift of Dwight Manley

Two dozen costume design drawings illustrated by Julio Martinez for Diana Ross in Mahogany (1975); Gift of Julio Martinez

Steven Spielberg Animation Collection: 157 pieces of original animation art, dated from 1932-1952, including cels and setups from films including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and Pinocchio (1940), and animation setups and cels for characters, including Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, Bugs Bunny and Woody Woodpecker; Gift of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw



SPECIAL COLLECTIONS

Gale Anne Hurd papers: Detailed production records, scripts, photographs and drawings from Hurd’s career as a producer of films including The Terminator (1984), Aliens (1986), Raising Cain (1992), Armageddon (1998) and The Hulk (2003); Gift of Gale Anne Hurd.

Harold Ramis papers: Materials documenting Ramis’s career as a writer, director and actor, including handwritten and annotated scripts for National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978), Ghostbusters (1984), Groundhog Day (1993) and Analyze This (1999); Gift of Erica Mann Ramis.

Delmer Daves papers: Materials from the career of director-writer Daves, including correspondence, journals and story idea notebooks, extensive files of stories and treatments, and photographic coverage of his films, including Destination Tokyo (1943), Dark Passage (1947), Broken Arrow (1950) and 3:10 to Yuma (1957); Gift of Jennifer Daves and Michele Daves.

Marsha Hunt papers: Career papers of actor and activist Hunt, including scripts, correspondence, photographs and other ephemera. Hunt is known for her roles in Pride and Prejudice (1940), The Human Comedy (1943) and Raw Deal (1948), and for her devotion to numerous humanitarian causes after her film career was curtailed by the Hollywood blacklist; Gift of Marsha Hunt

Betsy Heimann Collection: Additions to the collection, including five drawings for Green Book (2018), illustrated by Sue Harragin for costume designer Betsy Heimann; Gift of Betsy Heimann.

Large model pirate ship, three-dimensional prop skull of One-Eyed Willy, and treasure map from The Goonies (1985); Gift of Lauren Shuler Donner



FILM AND VIDEO ELEMENTS

Personal collection from Gregg Araki, including film elements and video materials from The Doom Generation (1995) and assorted moving image material from The Living End (1992), Nowhere (1997), Mysterious Skin (2004) and Kaboom (2010) and more; Gift of Gregg Araki

Personal collection of Harold Ramis, including film and video materials relating to the films Caddyshack (1980), Groundhog Day (1993), Multiplicity (1996), Analyze This (1999) and more; Gift of Erica Mann Ramis

Video materials relating to The Terminator (1984), Aliens (1986), The Abyss (1989), No Escape (1994) and True Whispers (2002); Gift of Gale Anne Hurd

Frank Thomas home movies (ca. 1950s-1960s); Gift of Theodore Thomas

Personal collection of Delmer Daves, including home movies (ca. 1930s-1970s), audio tapes and film titles including Bachelor Father (1931), Bird of Paradise (1932), Destination Tokyo (1943), Broken Arrow (1950), 3:10 to Yuma (1957) and more; Gift of Jennifer Daves and Michele Daves

Personal collection of John Avildsen, including home movies and early works such as Smiles (1964), Turn On to Love (1969), Okay Bill (1971) and Traveling Hopefully (1982); Gift of Anthony Avildsen

Personal collection of film scholar Kevin Brownlow, including more than 700 16mm and 9.5mm films.











