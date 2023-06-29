Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother: ‘I Try Not To Dwell On How He Left This Earth’

Connie Boss Alexander has spoken out to People about her feelings since the loss of her son, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known for his DJing gig on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Last December, Boss was found dead in Encino, Los Angeles. His death was ruled a suicide by self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 40.

“Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday, and then other times it feels like it’s been so long since I’ve seen him,” said Connie.

“When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth,” she added. “This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from.”

Their last conversation, she said, was a check-in by her son in the wake of an illness.

“I’d been sick, so he texted to ask how I was feeling,” said Connie. “That was the last time we talked. To the extent that Stephen may have been in a Black depression — no, not Stephen. He was so in tune with analyzing and trying to make himself better, reading self-help books, so this came as a complete shock.”

She added that suicide “was not my first thought — that it had been his hand. I really thought something had happened to him.”

In the subsequent months, Connie said she’s doing “a lot of introspection” and reanalyzing the past.

“Did I miss something? Did he mean something when he said this?” said Connie. “At this point, I’m in realization, I guess. When I wake up in the morning, it does hit me that, oh my God, he really is not physically here. But then in my head I can hear him say, ‘Hey, Mom. I’m OK.'”