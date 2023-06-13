Stephen Colbert Extends Contract To Host ‘The Late Show’ For Three More Years

The King of Late Night isn’t going anywhere: Stephen Colbert will remain at The Late Show through 2026.

While speaking at the Banff TV Festival on Tuesday, CBS CEO George Cheeks revealed that CBS had reached a contract extension with the comedian to continue as host of its top-rated The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for another three years. His current pact was set to expire this year.

“We just extended him for three more years and I was praying for that to happen,” Cheeks said at a Deadline-moderated panel.

He added that The Late Show was “absolutely crushing it” and “firing on all cylinders”.

The deal to keep Colbert comes at a transitional time for CBS’ late night lineup. In April, James Corden appeared in his final Late Late Show after eight years in the timeslot after Colbert.

The Late Late Show is being replaced with a reboot of former Comedy Central series @midnight.