Stan Secures Lionsgate’s ‘Gray’; Indigenous Canadian Stand-Up Show Readied; Disney+ Buys ‘Marie Antoinette’; Venice’s ‘Love Life’ Acquired — Global Briefs

Stan Refreshes Lionsgate Output Deal

Australian streamer Stan has refreshed its output deal with Lionsgate. The new agreement means Stan lands the local first-run of shows including the upcoming CIA thriller series Gray, starring Patricia Clarkson, Lydia West and Rupert Everett. Also on the menu are Son of a Critch, Welcome to Flatch and Steven K. Knight’s Spartacus sequel series. Theatrical features include White Bird, Alice and Darling. Stan will remain the Aussie home of the Power franchise, The Serpent Queen, Minx, BMF, Gaslit and Hightown and also picks up Lionsgate catalog titles such as Mad Men, Weeds, The Spanish Princess, Black Sails, La La Land and Twilight.

Indigenous Canadian Stand-Up Show Readied

EXCLUSIVE: Canada’s Aboriginal Peoples Television Network and the Canadian Media Fund are among the backers of a comedy TV series billed as the first all-Canadian and Indigenous stand-up show. They have signed on to develop Rez Comedy Ltd.’s Rez Comedy series, which comes from Squamish comedian Keith Nahanee and filmmaker Quentin Lee, who will be co-showrunners, co-directors and cp-executive producers on the 13-part show. Cindy AuYeung is a co-executive producer. In each episode, 13 Indigenous comedians from diverse genders, ages and sexual identities will perform half-hour sets at the Squamish Nation’s Chief Jor Mathias Centre. Nahanee will star in the pilot. His Lee-created special Comedy Invasion is on AAM.tv, Amazon Freevee, Roku Channel and Tubi. APTN is developing series with international distributor Viva Pictures, which sold series such as Comedy InvAsian to Peacock and HBO Max’s first Latinx stand-up comedy series Entre Nos. Rez Comedy is planned to go into production in January 2024.

Disney+ Buys ‘Marie Antoinette’ For Germany

Disney+’s German operation has acquired Marie Antoinette, the historical drama that first launched on Canal+. The Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens eight-parter will launch on the streamer on June 21 following a deal with Banijay Rights. Season one of the, which is written and created by Deborah Davis (The Favourite), has sold to more than 70 territories overall. Marie Antoinette stars Emilia Schüle as the young, modern and avant-garde queen of France who defeated enemies at the Versailles court with courage and dignity.

BFI Distribution Acquires Venice Title ‘Love Life’

BFI Distribution has picked up Love Life, the latest feature from Japanese writer/director Kôji Fukada. Acquired from mk2 Films, the pic debuted in Competition at last year’s Venice Film Festival before playing TIFF and London. The pic will hit UK and Irish cinemas on December 15. At BFI Southbank, the film will play alongside an expansive Ozu season running September 1 – October 3. Inspired by Japanese singer and musician Akiko Yano’s song “Love Life,” the film tells the story of Taeko (Fumino Kimura) and her husband Jiro (Kento Nagayama), who are living a peaceful existence with her young son Keita (Tetta Shimada), when a tragic accident brings the boy’s long-lost father, Park (Atom Sunada), back into Taeko’s life. To cope with the pain and guilt she feels after the accident, Taeko throws herself into helping this deaf and homeless man for whom she has a strong sense of responsibility. Love Life is produced by Yasuhiko Hattori, Masa Sawada, and Yuko Kameda. It is a Nagoya Broadcasting Network/Chipangu/Comme des Cinémas co-production.