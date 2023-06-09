‘St. Denis Medical’ Comedy Starring Wendi McLendon-Covey Gets Series Order At NBC

It will be a quick return to network primetime for Wendi McLendon-Covey. NBC has picked up to series St. Denis Medical, its single-camera workplace comedy starring The Goldbergs alumna and veteran David Alan Grier. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

This marks the first 2023 NBC pilot to get a series order as the network again shifted most — in this case all – pickup decisions to after the upfronts.

The first pick is not a surprise — St. Denis Medical, written by the Superstore and American Auto duo of Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin and to directed by Superstore’s Ruben Fleischer, was an early frontrunner, getting enthusiastic reception in network screenings.

There is no decision yet on the other three NBC pilots — the untitled Jenna Bans/Bill Krebs hourlong project starring Retta, medical drama Wolf, starring Zachary Quinto and Amber Ruffin’s comedy Non-Evil Twin.

NBC also is deferring renewal decision on Spitzer’s existing NBC comedy series, American Auto. It is expected by the end of the month when the cast’s options expire.

St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper and Kahyun Kim also star.

Ledgin executive produces St Denis Medical, as does Spitzer under his Universal TV-based production banner Spitzer Holding Company. Simon Heuer, Head of TV Development at Spitzer Holding Company, also executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

McLendon-Covey is coming off a 10-season run on ABC’s The Goldbergs, which wrapped in May.