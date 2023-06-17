‘Squid Game: The Challenge’: Netflix Drops Sneak Peek Of New Game

“The world’s most notorious game becomes reality.”

That’s how Netflix is describing its new competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge that’s dropping in November.

The streamer didn’t reveal much about the game based on its runaway hit Squid Game, other than to show how they transformed a massive warehouse into a spot where 456 players will compete or a $4.56M cash prize – the largest cash prize ever for a reality series.

The ten-part series will see contestants competing in a series of games inspired by the show plus some new ones and their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

It is produced by Studio Lambert, the All3Media-backed producer behind Netflix series such as The Circle, and Peacock/BBC hit The Traitors, and The Garden, the ITV Studios-backed producer behind Channel 4 ob-doc series 24 Hours in A&E. It was filmed in the UK.

Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden serve as executive producers.

Earlier this year, Deadline revealed that Netflix faced an independent safety assessment after contestants required medical attention during filming.

Britain’s Health and Safety Executive — or HSE as it is more commonly known — reminded producers to plan properly for risk on the re-creation of the blockbuster Korean drama, but ultimately decided that no further action was necessary.