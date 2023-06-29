‘Squid Game’ Adds 8 New Cast Members To Round Out Season 2

Netflix has rounded out the cast for Squid Game Season 2.

New additions are Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim (Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress and Svaha: The Sixth Finger), Lee Jin-uk (Miss Granny and Sweet Home), Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon and Ditto), and Won Ji-an (D.P.).

They join several previously announced cast members, including Lee Byung-hun returning as Front Man and Wi Ha-jun, who will revisit the character of police detective Jun-ho. Gong Yoo will be coming back as well.

Other players joining the game are Yim Si-wan (Unlocked), Kang Ha-Neul (Midnight Runners), Park Sung-hoon (The Glory) and Yang Dong-geun (Yaksha: Ruthless Operations).

Hwang Dong-hyuk returning to direct and executive produce the sophomore season of the series that will start production later this year.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. The series clocked over 1.65B viewing hours in 28 days, and reached 111 million accounts, becoming Netflix’s first series to surpass 100 million members at launch and remains the most-watched series ever on Netflix.

During the Tudum global fan event in São Paulo, Brasil, Netflix previewed Squid Game: The Challenge, the competition show inspired by the series. The competition will feature 456 players vying for a $4.56M cash prize, the largest prize for a reality series.

The ten-part series will see contestants competing in a series of games inspired by the show plus some new ones and their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.