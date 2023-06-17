‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Cast: Netflix Reveals Names Of Actors Joining Lee Jung-jae In New Season — Tudum

During the Tudum global fan event in São Paulo, Brasil, Netflix dropped the first names joining Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game Season 2.

Jung-jae will be reprising his role of Gi-hun with Hwang Dong-hyuk returning to direct and executive produce the sophomore season of the series that will start production later this year.

Lee Byung-hun is returning as Front Man, Wi Ha-jun will revisit the character of police detective Jun-ho and Gong Yoo will be coming back as well.

New players joining the game are Yim Si-wan (Unlocked), Kang Ha-Neul (Midnight Runners), Park Sung-hoon (The Glory) and Yang Dong-geun (Yaksha: Ruthless Operations).

Check out a preview of the new cast members in the video posted above.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. The series clocked over 1.65 billion viewing hours in 28 days, and reached 111 million accounts, becoming Netflix’s first series to surpass 100 million members at launch and remains the most-watched series ever on Netflix.

During Tudum, Netflix also previewed Squid Game: The Challenge, the competition show inspired by the series. The competition will feature 456 players vying for a $4.56M cash prize, the largest prize for a reality series.

The ten-part series will see contestants competing in a series of games inspired by the show plus some new ones and their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.