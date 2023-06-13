‘Spider-Man’ & ‘Tulsa King’ Actor Martin Starr Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Starr, star of the Tom Holland Sony Spider-Man trilogy, has signed with APA.

Starr is also widely known for his roles on HBO’s Silicon Valley, Starz’s Party Down and NBC’s Freaks and Geeks.

Starr can currently be seen in Paramount+ Tulsa King opposite Sylvester Stallone, and Netflix’s anthology series, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

The actor’s significant film credits include Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: Homecoming as Mr. Harrington, a role he also played in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Starr also starred in Adventureland, and Knocked Up. Additional film credits include Honey Boy, I Will See You IN My Dreams and Superbad.

Martin Starr is managed by Rise, and his attorneys are Yorn Levine Barnes.