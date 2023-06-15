‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Blocked In UAE

Sony’s biggest hit of the summer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, won’t be getting a release in the United Arab Emirates, Deadline has confirmed. The pic was set for release on June 22 in the Gulf region.

Apparently, the point of contention has to do with Gwen Stacy, and whether the character is trans. One of the frames that’s of concern to UAE censors is a ‘protect trans lives’ poster in the background of one scene. It’s our understanding that Sony wasn’t expecting a release of Spider-Verse in the UAE given their rigorous censorship process for kids movies.

Reuters, who first had the story, reports that Vox Cinemas has pulled the movie without explanation. Also that the UAE Media Council is reportedly objecting to the film, saying it is contrary to the values of the UAE.

Last summer, Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear wasn’t released in such Middle East markets as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, in addition to Malaysia and Indonesia over LGBTQ content in the film. The pic didn’t receive distribution certificates in these markets.