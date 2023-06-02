‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Swings To $14M In First Two Days Overseas

Columbia Pictures’ and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Universe is casting its web in international box office markets with $13.5M through Thursday. That’s 2.5x the original in like-for-likes.

Notable in early reporting, India broke the local all-time opening day record for an animated movie with $610K while releasing on a non-traditional Thursday. The launch day gross is higher than the total opening weekend cumes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Little Mermaid.

On Thursday, Mexico grossed $2.5M, double the opening day of Into the Spider-Verse, and 87% above The Little Mermaid, Ant-Man 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The UK was $1.1M, or 5.3x the original.

France launched Wednesday with $935K, 3.5x the opening day of the first Spider-Verse, to good socials with Allocine at 4.1 from critics and 4.5 from audiences. The market cume through Thursday is $1.3M. Also, Australia bowed to on Thursday, 2.5x the first installment, +25% vs. Ant-Man 3, and +2% vs. Guardians 3.

Meanwhile, the swingiest market is always China which typically loves the web-slinger character. So far, Across the Spider-Verse is high with critics at a Douban score of 9, and an audience Maoyan note of 9.4. The local gross through today (not included in the global number above) is $4M.