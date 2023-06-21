‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Swings Past $500M Worldwide

With Tuesday’s global business factored in, Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has swung past the half-billion mark worldwide, grossing $506.3M through yesterday.

Domestically, the sequel directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson has made $290.4M domestic so far. The international box office has contributed $215.9M to date.

Across the Spider-Verse just opened today in Korea, its final major market, landing at No. 2 with $596K (including previews). It narrowly missed No. 1, just shy of local juggernaut The Roundup: No Way Out. Today’s Korea number on the animated arachnid is not reflected in the totals above.

The film originally bowed to $209M global on the first weekend of June, snaring Sony’s biggest animated launch of all time. It also had great scores in China with an 8.9 from critics on Douban at the time, which was the highest ever for a Marvel title, and a 9.4 from audiences on Maoyan.

In the initial suite, Europe was the biggest region, followed by Asia and Latin America. The film consistently has clicked past milestones since with great reviews and strong word of mouth; it’s carrying a 96% Fresh score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience score.

Japan released the pic last weekend with $2.8M, besting the 2018 opening of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by a staggering 82%.

The Top 5 international box office markets for Across the Spider-Verse to date are China at $42.5M, followed by the UK with $26.1M, Mexico with $24.2M, Australia with $15M and Brazil at $10.4M.

The film is produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg.