Sony Holds 2024 & 2025 Dates For Marvel Movies

Sony has just reserved dates for untitled Sony/Marvel movies: Nov. 8, 2024 and June 27, 2025. Both will have access to Imax screens. Let the speculations begin — could be Venom 3, could be Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man movie.

Currently, there’s nothing against a Sony Marvel movie on Nov. 8. Universal has an untitled event film on Nov. 1 and Warner Bros an untitled tentpole on Nov. 15 with Paramount’s Gladiator 2 on Nov. 22.

Sony will go head-to-head with an untitled Blumhouse movie on June 27, 2025 and the new Disney live-action take of animated Dwayne Johnson hit, Moana.

Holland has been on a press tour teasing the future of Spider-man, telling Inverse “some stuff is going on”, and that he’s “excited”.

“Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows?” Holland added. “But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Sony is killing it at the box office this summer with the animated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which is racking up $412M and counting worldwide.