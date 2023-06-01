‘Somebody Somewhere’ Renewed For Season 3 At HBO

HBO has renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series Somebody Somewhere for a third season.

Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, Somebody Somewhere is inspired by the life of comedian and singer Bridget Everett and is set in her native Kansas. The series follows Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Season two reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever.

Cast also includes Jeff Hiller (Joel), Mary Catherine Garrison (Tricia), Murray Hill (Fred Rococo), Jane Brody (Mary Jo), Mercedes White (Tiffani), Kailey Albus (Shannon), Meighan Gerachis (Irma), Tim Bagley (Brad), Jennifer Mudge (Susan), and Barbara Robertson (Darlene).

“We’re thrilled to announce the third season of the honest and impactful Somebody Somewhere,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP HBO and Max Comedy Programming. “Nothing makes us smile quite like this show, which never fails to remind us that life is made up of the small moments, that family can be chosen, and that dreams don’t have deadlines.”

Season one of Somebody Somewhere, from Mighty Mint and Duplass Brothers Productions, was a 2022 AFI Television Program of the Year and Peabody Awards nominee.

Somebody Somewhere is co-created & executive produced by Bos and Thureen; starring and executive produced by Everett; executive produced by Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions, and Tyler Romary; produced by Shuli Harel. The series is written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Rachel Axler and Lisa Kron, and directed by Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen and Lennon Parham.











