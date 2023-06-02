Sofia Vergara’s Latin World Entertainment Promotes Tatiana Castro To VP Content & Partnerships

EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Vergara’s Latin World Entertainment has upped Tatiana Castro to VP of Content & Partnerships, Deadline has learned.

Castro was previously a Development and Partnerships Executive at the company founded by the 4x Primetime Emmy nominee and Luis Balaguer.

“Tatiana has been instrumental in tracking and acquiring IP, her hard work and passion can be felt in every area of our company,” said Shares Kate Presutti, EVP of creative development at Latin World. “We’re very excited to have her step into this new role with us.”

Castro has been at the company for over three years, having joined from UTA. She also spent time under the tutelage of ex-Disney Exec Ben Sherwood and Spotlight producer Michael Sugar at Sugar23.

Latin World Entertainment (LWE) is a full-service, diversified entertainment and media company with a specialty in client management, production, and licensing. LWE has a business partnership with Walmart among many other major brands. They recently wrapped the Netflix series Griselda as one of their many English and Spanish film/tv projects in development.