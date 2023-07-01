Sofia Black-D’Elia Reacts To ‘Single Drunk Female’ Cancelation, Thanks Fans

“To anyone who watched: thank you. To anyone who stopped me on the street to tell me how much time they had or how annoying their mom was: I love you,” said Sofia Black-D’Elia, star of Single Drunk Female after Freeform canceled the series.

The Disney-owned network axed the show after two seasons.

Black-D’Elia played 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink, who, after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol, played Ally Sheedy. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.

“I’m so sad the SDF journey has been cut short. I’ve loved making this show. I’m grateful to everyone who was apart of it,” she added.

Creator Simone Finch added that the last four years have been a “whirlwind”. “I’m so grateful to Freeform for believing in Samantha Fink and the transformational power of sobriety. I am also grateful to the producers, writers, cast and crew who made my vision a reality. And finally, to anyone who wants to get sober, or stay sober – it’s possible, and better, than any drunk day,” she added.