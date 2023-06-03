You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Postpone Hollywood Bowl Concerts In Solidarity With Striking Writers

The Writers Guild of America has a new dogg in their fight – Snoop Dogg.

The rap artist was planning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his landmark album Doggystyle in two June concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. But plans have been changed by the WGA strike.

Snoop announced on social media today that the June 27-28 shows have been bumped to October.

DOGGYSTYLE 30th ANNIVERSARY POSTPONEMENT,” he wrote. “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work. New dates are now October 20 and 21, 2023.”

The concerts will see Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre team with conductor Derrick Hodge and the ReCollective Orchestra to perform special renditions of Doggystyle cuts.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre plan to release a new album, Missionary, later this year.

Previously purchased tickets for shows in June will be honored in October.

