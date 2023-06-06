Sky Yang To Star In Justin Lin’s ‘The Last Days Of John Allen Chau’

EXCLUSIVE: Sky Yang is set to star in the Justin Lin-directed feature The Last Days of John Allen Chau, which was written on spec by Ben Ripley. The project is based on an Alex Perry-penned article for Outside Magazine. The Gotham Group developed the film internally.

Besides directing the pic, Lin will also produce alongside Andrew Schneider and Sal Gatdula through Lin’s Perfect Storm shingle, along with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson through The Gotham Group and Clayton Townsend, who is also on board as producer. Executive producers include Perry, Luke Speed of Speed Literary and Talent, Outside Magazine and George Heller of Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The Last Days of John Allen Chau is based on the Outside Magazine article of the same name published by journalist Alex Perry. The film follows Chau, who believes he has been chosen to save the souls of the uncontacted tribe of North Sentinel Island, a protected site in the Indian Ocean where outsiders are forbidden. He embarks on a harrowing journey to proselytize the Sentinelese in his desperate search for identity, purpose and belonging.

The film is expected to shoot in Los Angeles and Thailand beginning this fall. Jessica Kelly of Christie Street is on board for casting.

The film will mark Yang’s first major starring role as his past credits have included Paramount+ Halo series and Tomb Raider. He can be seen next in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. He is repped by Independent Talent Group.