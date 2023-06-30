‘Single Drunk Female’ & ‘The Watchful Eye’ Canceled At Freeform

Freeform is making some changes.

The Disney-backed network has canceled Single Drunk Female and The Watchful Eye.

Single Drunk Female has run for two seasons on the network and The Watchful Eye has been axed after one season.

Single Drunk Female follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) who, after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.

Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard also star.

The series comes from 20th Television and was created by Simone Finch, who executive produces along with Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Phil Traill, Nora Silver and Leslye Headland.

Single Drunk Female premiered its second season in April with all episodes released on Hulu as well.

The Watchful Eye stars Mariel Molino and comes from Julie Durk (Grace and Frankie), Ryan Seacrest Productions and ABC Signature.

Created by Durk, who also serves as consultant, The Watchful Eye is described as a Hitchcockian contemporary thriller that follows a young woman as she is thrust into a world of old money and deadly secrets. It follows Elena Santos, played by Molino, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.

Molino’s Elena is a bright, savvy young woman hired as the live-in nanny to a wealthy widower and his young son. When Elena moves into The Greybourne, a landmark Manhattan apartment building, she quickly learns about the complex politics among its wealthy inhabitants and a history riddled with mystery and tragedy. Luckily, Elena is more than equipped to handle anything that comes her way on her own terms. Warren Christie (The Village) plays Matthew, a self-made architect dealing with grief and confusion over his wife’s death and its impact on his young son. Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) portrays Mrs. Ivey, a lifelong resident of The Greybourne who rules the roost and is accustomed to getting her way through a potent combination of wealth, power and sheer force of will.

Emily Fox (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Ryan Seacrest Productions’ Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay and Jeffrey Reiner serve as executive producers with Reiner (Dirty John) directing the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

The Watchful Eye premiered in January.