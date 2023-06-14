‘Silo’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed sci-fi thriller series Silo for a second season.

The world-building drama, based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, debuted as the #1 drama in the history of Apple TV+, per Nielsen, and its viewership has grown by double digits since its May 5 global premiere.

“It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s number one drama series,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” said Yost. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.”

Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Joining Ferguson in the ensemble cast are Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins.

In this week’s new episode, “Hanna,” launching Friday, new information causes Juliette to see her family’s past differently—and she finally gains access to the silo’s biggest secrets.

Silo is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Howey and Ferguson, alongside Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game) who also directs the first three episodes, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.