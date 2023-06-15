Sierra Boggess To Reprise Role In Barry Manilow-Bruce Sussman Broadway Musical ‘Harmony’

Sierra Boggess during the opening night curtain call for 'Harmony' at The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene on April 13, 2022

Sierra Boggess will reprise her role as ‘Mary’ in the Broadway production of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman that premiered Off Broadway last spring.

The Broadway staging is set to begin previews Wednesday, October 18, at the Barrymore Theatre ahead of an official opening night on Monday, November 13.

Producers Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief made the casting announcement today.

Boggess is best-known for originating the role of ‘Ariel’ in The Little Mermaid on Broadway in 2007 and her multiple appearances as ‘Christine Daaé’ in The Phantom of the Opera.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning to Broadway in Harmony,” said Boggess. “I think the telling of this story is so deeply important and I’m honored to bring ‘Mary’ to life in this long-awaited Broadway debut for the show. I’ve been lucky to be a part of the process for many years in the making with our fabulous Warren Carlyle directing, and I know that audiences are going to be blown away by what they will see and hear.”

Boggess joins the previously announced Chip Zien, Julie Benko, and as the six Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey. Further casting and additional news about Harmony will be announced in the coming weeks.

Harmony features an original new score by Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the musical is based on the true story of the 1920s-30s German vocal group The Comedian Harmonists, who reached international stardom before running afoul of the Nazis.