Broadway’s Tony-Nominated ‘Shucked’ Sets 2024 London Run In A Cameron Mackintosh Venue

EXCLUSIVE: Shucked, the Broadway musical nominated for nine Tony Awards, will begin a London run on the West End next year, producer and theater owner Cameron Mackintosh announced today.

“I’m delighted to confirm that London is going to get Shucked in one of my theatres next year,” Mackintosh said in a statement. “Shucked is that rarity: a completely original musical and the funniest show since The Book of Mormon, with a terrifically tuneful rollicking country and western score. It’s snuck up on Broadway and is proving to be the most talked about hit of the season.”

In keeping with the musical’s pun-filled promotional campaign, Mackintosh ended his statement with, “The corn at the heart of Shucked will have you husky with limitless laughter!”

Casting, venue, ticketing information and other details will be announced in the coming months.

With a book by Tony nominee Robert Horn (he won for Tootsie), music and lyrics by nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by nominee and three-time Tony winner Jack O’Brien, Shucked was also nominated for Best Musical and in the featured actor/musical category (Kevin Cahoon, Alex Newell), as well as for scenic design (Scott Pask), sound design (John Shivers), and orchestrations (Jason Howland).

Shucked is produced on Broadway by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, and ZKM Media.