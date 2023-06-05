Showtime Pulls ‘Vice’ Episode About Ron DeSantis

A recent episode of Vice newsmagazine series, which contains a report about Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, was removed from the schedule ahead of its previously announced premiere on Showtime.

The fourth episode in Vice‘s fourth season, titled “The Gitmo Candidate & Chipping Away,” was due to air May 28 but was pulled and replaced with repeat programming, we’ve learned. No reason was given.

“We don’t comment on scheduling decisions,” a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

The episode’s description reportedly teased potentially explosive material about DeSantis, according to The Hollywood Reporter, reading in part, “Seb Walker investigates allegations from former Guantanamo Bay detainees that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis witnessed acts condemned by the United Nations as torture during his past service at the controversial detention camp as a Navy JAG officer.” The rest of the episode focuses on a separate report on the “high-stakes race between the U.S. and China over the production of semiconductors.”

“As with all current affairs programming there can be scheduling changes, and we are very much still in discussion about the scheduling of this episode,” a spokesperson for Vice told Deadline in a statement. “We are proud of our reporting and of our continuing partnership with Showtime.”

Vice is known for its on-the-ground reportage from the front lines of global conflicts and civil uprisings in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and beyond, to critical issues such as LGBTQ rights and the climate crisis, immigration and gun control. The Emmy-winning series, launched in 2013 by HBO was picked up by Showtime in 2019 following its cancellation in 2018 by the premium cable network. The show won two Emmys including Outstanding Informational Series or Special during its initial run on HBO.